Robin Roberts Reflects on "Profound" 20 Years at Good Morning America

Watch : Robin Roberts Talks Coming Out on "Ellen"

Twenty years later and the sound of Robin Roberts' "Good Morning, America" is still guaranteed to put a pep in your step.

On April 14, the beloved anchor celebrated 20 years on Good Morning America, with the show paying tribute to the iconic journalist.

"Every day, I feel incredibly blessed to work alongside the entire Good Morning America team and my ABC colleagues," she exclusively told E! News. "It is a profound responsibility and deep joy to earn the trust of viewers and to have the opportunity to share stories that have informed and connected us all these last 20 years."

During the morning show, her co-hosts and colleagues reflected on their time with Robin, the "Deals and Steals" featured Robin's favorite items and Patti LaBelle performed in Robin's honor.

"The 20th anniversary celebration was a show I'll never forget," Robin said. "Every thoughtful detail from the very special 'Deals and Steals' to Patti LaBelle's jaw-dropping performance to the reflections from my colleagues, truly brightened my day."