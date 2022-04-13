See Tristan Thompson Play Fortnite With Birthday “Princess” True Thompson

Watch : Inside True Thompson's ADORABLE Cat-Themed Birthday Party

Looks like this birthday was a victory royale!

In honor of True Thompson's fourth birthday, Tristan Thompson took to his Instagram Story on April 12 to celebrate one way he bonds with his daughter.

His Instagram Story featured a sweet snap of True—who he shares with Khloe Kardashian—wearing a headset and red heart pajamas while Tristan was seen smiling behind her. He captioned the moment, "You will always be my number 1 pick in Fortnite duos momma."

Aside from video games, the birthday montage also included a video of the father-daughter duo cuddling. He wrote, "I love you soo princess."

Tristan shared another photo of himself with True and his son Prince Thompson, 5, who he shares with Jordan Craig.

"Prince and Daddy love you soo much Tutu," the NBA star wrote. "We will always protect you."

And True's dad is not the only one showering her with birthday love on the ‘gram. Kris Jenner shared more than a few snaps with her grandchild in an Instagram post on April 12.