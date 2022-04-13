Jeannie Mai Jenkins’ Mother’s Day Gift Picks Remind Moms To Take Care of Themselves

We interviewed Jeannie Mai Jenkins because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Jeannie Mai Jenkins has a paid partnership with Amazon Launchpad. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The Real host Jeannie Mai Jenkins is about to celebrate her first Mother's Day since welcoming her daughter with Jeezy in January 2022. When asked about her holiday plans, the new mom told E!, "I like to be surprised. I haven't had this conversation with my husband yet, but I want Mother's Day to be bigger and badder than my birthday, explaining, "I want to bask in attention and love for Mother's Day because I really feel like it's the only accomplishment in life that can make you feel more dynamic than anything else."

If that sounds like your kind of Mother's Day, Jeannie shared her gift picks from small brands, startups, and entrepreneurs on Amazon Launchpad. The star explained, "Ever since I shared that I was pregnant, the gifts that I received include the best diaper cream, the best diaper bags, the best matching clothing. That's all great and I appreciate the reliable recommendations, but the Mother's Day gifts I picked are all about not losing myself in the process of parenthood. My gifts are things that I think dope moms should just be using."

Specifically, Jeannie emphasized, "Everything in my list is not just for your mom side. It's not just for your baby. It's for you, as a human being." Keep on scrolling to learn more why she chose some of the items and find out more about her life as a new parent. Click here to see Jeannie's entire list, including a beverage cooler suitcase, a wine chiller, self tanner, and a tie-dye kit.