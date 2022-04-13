QVC Friends & Family Sale: 20 Deals We're Adding to Our Cart

Score major savings on beloved brands like Elemis, Vitamix, Benefit Cosmetics and more.

E-Comm: QVC Friends & Family Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

QVC's Friends and Family Sale is officially on, which means it's time to save big on must-have apparel, beauty products, home essentials and so much more. Through 4/30, shoppers can score up to 30% off QVC prices on thousands of products from brands like Elemis, Vitamix, Benefit Cosmetics and Draper James.

Since there are so many incredible finds, we did the legwork for you and rounded up 20 deals you don't want to miss. Scroll below to check out the clothing, appliances, jewelry, home décor and luggage we're adding to our cart!

Westmore Beauty Red Carpet Lashes Mascara Trio

Thanks to the unique shape and brush pattern, this mascara not only delivers volume, but it separates and curls lashes. Keep one or two for yourself and save the rest for future gifting.

$50
$34
QVC

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Dockside Pullover

Yes, you read that right. Barefoot Dreams on sale! This pullover is a must for breezy spring mornings.

$125
$74
QVC

Benefit Cosmetics Cheek Stars Reunion Tour Palette

Save precious space in your makeup bag by getting a palette that does it all. This one feature the Hoola matte bronzer, cookie golden pearl highlighter, plus shades Georgia, Dallas and Sugarbomb and a soft cheek brush.

$60
$39
QVC

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

The internet's favorite cleansing balm is finally on sale! Packed with elderberry, starflower and optimega oils, and rose and mimosa waxes, this magical cleansing balm removes makeup, dirt and impurities without stripping skin of essential moisture.

$64
$51
QVC

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Skewers

If you don't have room outside for a grill, this 5-in-1 indoor grill has you covered for BBQ season. Using Cyclonic Grilling Technology, it can sear, sizzle and air fry. Plus, it has dishwasher-safe parts!

$230
$180
QVC

Kansas City 8 (4.5oz) Classic Steakburgers

Now that you have the proper grill, don't forget to stock up on insanely delicious steakburgers! They'll arrive within two days of shipment in vacuum-sealed packages to ensure freshness.

$60
$40
QVC

Bed Head Blow Out Freak One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush

If the Dyson AirWrap is out of budget for you, this hot air brush will help you get voluminous '90s model locks in no time.

$59
$41
QVC

Vitamix Explorian E310 48 oz. Variable Speed Under Cabinet Blender

Now this is a can't-miss deal! With a 2.0 horsepower motor, you can juice, chop and mix with ease. Whether your household is obsessed with smoothies or you're in the mood for a frozen or savory treat, you can do it all with this blender.

$350
$290
QVC

Overandback Amelia 16-Piece Dinnerware Set

Score 77 percent off this classic dinnerware set! We sweat this isn't a joke. You'll get four dinner plates, four salad plates, four 20-oz bowls and four 13-oz mugs for only $20.

$90
$20
QVC

Teamson Home Chelsea Armchair with Gold-Finished Metal Legs

If this isn't the chicest armchair ever, we don't know what is! Give that empty corner some love or complete your living room set-up.

$294
$206
QVC

Soon Skincare Micro-Hole Hydrogel Collagen Mask

We are so excited that our favorite hydrogel masks are on sale! These single-use masks feature a calming and hydrating blend of marine collage, raspberry ketones and rose extract to leave skin looking supple.

$60
$42
QVC

Liverpool Men's Kingston Slim Straight Jeans

You can never have too many blue jeans on hand! This flattering style is available in sizes 29-42.

$109
$76
QVC

Ryka Lace-up Walking Sneakers - Devotion Plus 2

Thanks to the Re-Zorb cushioned midsole and outsole, you can hit your summer fitness goals in comfort and style with these sneakers.

$100
$80
QVC

Lush Decor Arora Pleat Comforter Set Full/Queen

Give your bedscape an upgrade! This five-piece set comes with one comforter, two pillow shams and two unique decorative pillows.

$127
$83
QVC

American Flyer Moraga 3-Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set

Get ready for summer travels with this sleek three-piece luggage set! Enjoy features like a fully-lined interior, spinner wheels, an additional 2" expansion, telescoping handles, plus top and side carry handles.

 

$200
$140
QVC

Moissan Ice Moissanite 0.95 cttw Solitaire Stud Earrings

Treat yourself or surprise your special someone with these gorgeous 0.95 carat solitaire earrings

$173
$122
QVC

Sunday Riley Morning Buzz Brightening Serum and Eye Cream 2-Pc Kit

Score $31 off Sunday Riley's glow-inducing bestsellers! The C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum works to improve dullness while the Auto Correct Eye Cream tackles under-eye dark circles and puffiness.

$98
$67
QVC

Draper James Bobbie Sweatshirt Dress in Embroidered Viola

Sweatshirt dresses are ideal for the days when the weather can't make up its mind. We love this darling silhouette by Draper James!

$125
$88
QVC

InstantFigure One-Piece Wrap Swimsuit w/ Slimming Control

Swim season is here! Whether you've been in gym mode since January or just want to enjoy some fun in the sun, this one-piece swimsuit is a must. It has shirred sides, full-coverage bottoms and slimming control waist.

$87
$78
QVC

Teamson Home Round Wood Burning Fire Pit

S'mores anyone? Elevate any outdoor gathering with this stylish 21" wood-burning fire pit. In addition to the fire pit, you'll get a poker, mesh, charcoal grill, fire bowl and stainless steel rack.

$152
$106
QVC

Ready for more ways to save? Check out Koolaburra by UGG's Spring Sale!

