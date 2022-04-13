RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 Is an All Winners Season: Meet the Cast

The next batch of queens to werk the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars runway is here, and they all come with the highest of credentials! Meet the All-Winners cast of season seven.

By Daniel Trainor Apr 13, 2022 4:05 PMTags
They're all winners, baby.

The competition on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is fiercer than ever because, for the first time ever, all eight queens competing on season seven have previously taken home a crown.

The new season of All Stars, premiering May 20 on Paramount+, features champions from standard versions of Drag Race and previous All Stars seasons—plus one queen from across the pond. 

Competing for the title of "Queen of all Queens," the former winners are competing for a cash prize of $200,000—double the winnings from season six—and, perhaps even more importantly, the biggest bragging rights in Drag Race herstory.

Kylie Sonique Love is the reigning Drag Race All Stars champion, taking home season six in September 2021.

Additionally, new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked—which takes viewers into the Werk Room for all of the show's behind-the-scenes drama—will also stream exclusively on Paramount+.

The current standard season of RuPaul's Drag Race, the show's 14th, will wrap with its grand finale April 22 on VH1.

Secrets About RuPaul's Drag Race's First 10 Years

See who sashays to the season seven crown when RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars premieres with two all-new episodes May 20 on Paramount+.

Read on for more all the details about this season's queens!

Vh1
Jaida Essence Hall

Winner, Season 12

Jaida Essence Hall, the Milwaukee-basedwinner of season 12 in 2020, is known as just much for her iconic catch phrase "look over there!" from the debate challenge featuring Jeff Goldblum and Rachel Bloom as much as her effervescent beauty. 

Robbed of an in-person finale due to a COVID-impacted season, here's hoping Jaida gets a moment to perform and receive her flowers in front of a live Drag Race audience.

VH1
Monét X Change

Winner, All Stars 4

Monét is one of three queens looking become the first two-time All Stars winner in franchise history. She shared the All Stars season four crown with Trinity the Tuck—who is also competing this season.

The host of the Drag Race recap show The Pit Stop and the Sibling Rivalry podcast with Bob The Drag Queen, Monét is bringing even more experience and knowledge the runway this time around.

VH1
Shea Couleé

Winner, All Stars 5

Shea Couleé isn't wasting any time while trying to snatch another crown. The winner of All Stars season five in 2020, the socially-conscious queen wowed the judges with her impactful, gorgeous runway looks on her way to dominating the season.

We can't wait to see what she'll bring to the competition this time around, as she attempts to become the first queen to ever win All Stars twice.

VH1
Yvie Oddly

Winner, Season 11 

The edgy winner of season 11 in 2019, Yvie brought a sense of punk and grit that the Drag Race stage had rarely seen before. The Denver queen, who also spotlights as a rapper, won over the judges and viewers alike with her wholly unique point-of-view and aesthetic. 

We hope she only amps up the weird and eccentric vibe for her first run on All Stars.

Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images
The Vivienne

Winner, Season 1 RuPaul's Drag Race UK

The Vivienne is here to turn this competition into an international affair. The first winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2019, the Welsh queen will attempt to use her British flare to stomp out her American counterparts.

 

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Trinity the Tuck

Winner, All Stars 4

Trinity the Tuck is no stranger to the Drag Race stage. She shared the All Stars season four title with Monét X Change after finishing fourth on season nine of Drag Race in 2017. Along with Monét and Shea Couleé, Trinity is out to become the first two-time All Stars winner in history.

We just hope nobody has to split the crown in half this time.

Valerie Macon/Getty Images
Raja

Winner, Season 3

One of the biggest icons in Drag Race history is back for more! Raja, who took home the Drag Race crown on season three in 2011, knows a thing or two about perseverance. The queen, who once iconically said "has a Master's degree in fierce," isn't letting more than a decade away from the competition get in the way. 

We can't wait to see what new tricks she has up her sleeves. 

Valerie Macon/Getty Images
Jinkx Monsoon

Winner, Season 5

Season five winner Jinkx Monsoon is bringing her comedic stylings—and stunning drag!—to All Stars. The Portland queen has made a name for herself away from Drag Race, appearing in movies like Happiest Season and starring in The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Special alongside collaborator BenDeLaCreme.

But now? She's back for a shot at the All Stars crown and we wouldn't advocate standing in her way.

