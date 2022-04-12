What Our Shopping Editors Would Buy With $100 at Anthropologie

Trying to get your wardrobe spring-ready on a budget? We've got you covered.

By Emily Spain Apr 12, 2022 11:12 PMTags
E-Comm: Anthropologie Finds Under $100

Being a material girl on a budget is hard. 

It's only Tuesday and we're already planning our weekend fits. The problem? We're trying to save up for a Hot Girl Summer, but our wardrobe could use some newness now that the sun is shining and temperatures are rising. If you're in a similar predicament, we suggest heading over to Anthropologie!

The retailer has a wide selection of apparel, shoes, accessories and homegoods that are super trendy and won't break the bank. Don't believe us? We found the cutest sundresses, hats, jumpsuits, décor and more essentials under $100 that make for the perfect Tuesday treat.

Scroll below to check out our budget-friendly picks!

Cut-Out V-Neck Top

This classic top is great for date night or lunch plans with the girls. You can also get it in lime and black!

$90
$50
Anthropologie

Maeve Cropped Gingham Blouse

Is this not the most perfect spring blouse ever? The purple gingham print will look great with some light wash denim pants or shorts.

$98
$60
Anthropologie

Current Air Classic Blazer

We could not believe our eyes when we saw this chic blazer was under $100! Whether you dress it up or down, you'll look like a trendsetter who means business.

$148
$90
Anthropologie

Packable Rancher

Also available in ivory and light blue, this wide-brimmed hat will have you looking and feeling cool, calm and collected while you're lounging poolside. 

$60
Anthropologie

Sebile Cheese Board

Upgrade your charcuterie game with one of these spring-ready cheese boards. At this price, you might as well buy a few to gift to friends in the future.

$58
$30
Anthropologie

Bloom Wrap Midi Dress

Arrive to Easter brunch dressed to impress! This midi dress has a flattering fit and stylish print to help you turn heads in the best way possible.

$198
$100
Anthropologie

Resin Matte Claw Hair Clip Set

With hot summer days in sight, you're gonna need a supply of claw clips on hand when you can't deal with your hair.

$32
$25
Anthropologie

Hutch Printed Cut-Out Jumpsuit

We love a jumpsuit moment for spring, especially when there's a cute print involved.

$160
$100
Anthropologie

Artois Pitcher

This pitcher will help you become the most fashionable hostess during BBQ season.

$42
$30
Anthropologie

Blue Tassel Ruffled Tunic Dress

Whether brunch or an Easter egg hunt is on the agenda this weekend, you'll want to add this chic cotton tunic dress to your cart.

$140
$90
Anthropologie

Beaded Pouch

Complete your outfit with this colorful clutch!

$75
Anthropologie

Still in the mood to shop? Check out the 13 things we'd actually buy from Goop's $123,000 Mother's Day gift guide.

