Simon Cowell Removes His Face Fillers After Saying He Went “Too Far”

Watch : Simon Cowell Speaks Out After Breaking His Back

Going au naturel.

Simon Cowell revealed he is laying off the face fillers after feeling as if he looked "like something out a horror film."

"There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far," he admitted in an April 9 interview with The Sun. "I saw a picture of me from ‘before' the other day, and didn't recognize it as me first of all."

The 62-year-old said even his 8-year-old son Eric—whom he shares with fiancé Lauren Silverman—was in "hysterics" after noticing a difference in his face, making him forgo the treatments altogether.

"Enough was enough," he said. "There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero."

Injections are certainly not uncommon in Hollywood, though the America's Got Talent judge said he now prefers to look his best with the help of a healthier lifestyle.

"There was a phase where everyone was having their faces pumped full of this and the other," he explained. "But actually, for me now, a lot of it comes down to healthy eating and drinking tons of water."