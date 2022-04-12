Britney Spears Shows Off Her "Small Belly" After Pregnancy Announcement

You want a piece of Britney Spears?
The pop star, who recently announced she's pregnant with first child with fiancé Sam Asghari, bared her belly in Instagram video on April 12. The one-minute clip showed Britney modeling a variety of outfits, including a cropped floral top with gray pants and a white blouse tied up à la her iconic "...Baby One More Time" look.
"So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing…" Britney captioned the footage. "I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants fit … Well barely!!!"
The 41-year-old also gave a nod to Sarah Jessica Parker in the video's caption, saying that she had to wear a flower accessory on her neck just like the Sex and the City actress.
The video comes just a day after Britney shared that she and Sam, 28, are expecting. In an Instagram post, the "Toxic" singer—who is already mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline—wrote that she had noticed some weight gain after a trip to Hawaii.
"I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby," she announced, adding that she "won't be going out as much" to avoid the paparazzi.
In the wake of the pregnancy news, Sam wrote in a separate Instagram post, "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don't take lightly."
Britney's ex Kevin also responded to the pregnancy announcement. "Kevin is aware of the recent posting by Britney regarding her announced pregnancy and wishes her a happy and healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they go through the excitement of planning parenthood together," his attorney Mark Kaplan told E! News in a statement.
A source previously told E! News that behind closed doors, the couple, who met in 2016 on the set of the Britney's "Slumber Party" music video, act "very much" like a family with the singer's sons.
"They have a good relationship and that's what matters," the insider shared. "They really like Sam, and they like Sam for Britney, and he's been really supportive of them, too."