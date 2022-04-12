Carrie Underwood Talks Her Record-Breaking Night at the 2022 CMT Music Awards

Watch : Carrie Underwood Makes HISTORY at CMT Music Awards 2022

Carrie Underwood is on her way to becoming a true country music legend.

The 2022 CMT Awards were a huge night for country's biggest stars, including Underwood, who continues to hold the record for the most CMT awards in history, bumping her total up to 25 after the April 11 ceremony.

"25. It sounds crazy, but I'm very thankful," she exclusively told E! News on the red carpet. "I have kind of an awards hall in my house. They span the entire length of the hall. I guess I'm gonna have to move 'em all a little closer together to make room for two more."

Already an accomplished singer, songwriter and businesswoman, Underwood added a new skill to her toolbelt of tricks, becoming an aerialist for her jaw-dropping performance of "Ghost Story."

"I came up with the idea of wanting to that, and then our choreographer that works with our aerialists wanted to see if I could do it," she shared. "I was like, ‘Maybe there's something here. I'm athletic.' I picked it up really fast, and here we are."