Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph Always Knew The Show Was Going to Be a Hit

Watch : Abbott Elementary Star Talks Show's Unpredictable Success

The success of Abbott Elementary comes as no surprise to star Sheryl Lee Ralph.

"Let me tell you something, I knew the show was going to be a success," she exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop hosts Nina Parker and Loni Love on the April 11 episode. "I had absolutely no idea that it would be this constant flood of warmth and happiness and joy."

Since the show's premiere on ABC in March 2022, dozens of real-life teachers and educators have reached out to Ralph, expressing their love for the series. She's even gotten messages from several organizations, joking, "Who knew there were so many teacher's unions?"

"Someone said to me, 'We're so much into the violence of doctors and lawyers and hospitals and sadness and to see finally a show where we put the spotlight on people who deserve it, teachers, those who mold the hearts and minds of our children,'" she said, "they are very happy and very appreciative and I love it."