Step Inside Kacey Musgraves' Golden Nashville Home

Kacey Musgraves' Nashville home is sure to give you butterflies.

The "Happy & Sad" singer gave Architectural Digest a peek inside her 3,500 square foot home, which is located in Nashville, Tennessee.

With the help of interior designer Lindsay Rhodes, Musgraves personalized the house—which she bought in 2020 on the heels of her divorce from singer Ruston Kelly—to satisfy her taste.

"I wanted a place that felt like me, where I could express myself without having to think about another person and what they might want," she told the publication. "This felt like a new beginning."

Throughout the home, there are a lot of circular objects and spheres—which Musgraves accredited to her fifth studio album Star-Crossed.

"I was writing the album at the same time I was moving into the home, and there were a lot of themes that were kind of presenting themselves [in both projects]," she explained.