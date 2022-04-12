How Sean Penn Says He "F--ked Up" His Marriage to Leila George

Watch : Sean Penn's Wife Leila George Files For Divorce

Sean Penn revealed a mystic river of regrets he has from his brief marriage to Leila George.

The Gaslit actor opened up in a recent interview with Hollywood Authentic published April 9.

"There's a woman who I'm so in love with, Leila George, who I only see on a day-to-day basis now, because I f--ked up the marriage," Penn said. "We were married technically for one year, but for five years, I was a very neglectful guy."

After being married for a little over a year, Penn and George filed for divorce in October 2021. They dated for four years before tying the knot in July 2020. Penn described the wedding as a "COVID wedding" during an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, explaining that the "I do"s happened over Zoom.

During their marriage, Penn shared, he started to prioritize news from the outside world above his home life, telling Hollywood Authentic, "I was not a fucking cheat or any of that obvious shit, but I allowed myself to think that my place in so many other things was so important. And that included my place in being totally depressed and driven to alcohol and Ambien at 11 o'clock in the morning, by watching the news, by watching the Trump era, by watching it and just despairing."