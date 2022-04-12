Kim Kardashian Hints That She Wants More Kids

Kim Kardashian isn't kounting out having more kids.
The 40-year-old was joined by sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, along with mom, Kris Jenner for an April 11 interview with Access', Kit Hoover, in which the family played a candid game of "Most Likely."
During the bit, the family was asked a series of questions and held up photo cards featuring their answers, and one from Kim raised eyebrows. The group was asked who was the most likely to have as many kids as Kris—who has six including son Rob Kardashian, 35, plus 11 grandchildren—and everyone chose Kourtney, who already has three kids with ex Scott Disick and has been open about wanting more with fiancé Travis Barker.
But for Kim, it was a tie. The SKIMS founder, who has four children with ex Kanye West, held up a photo of herself along with a photo of Kourtney in the kids department.
Her admission seemed to go unnoticed among her family, who said that Kylie—who welcomed her second child with rapper Travis Scott in February—could end up rivaling Kourtney.
Kim didn't specially say with whom she would potentially expand her family, but she has been going strong with boyfriend Pete Davidson for six months.
When asked whether the Saturday Night Live star, 28, was "here for the long time or the good time," she responded, "All of the above, hopefully."
Pete already has the approval of his girlfriend's family, with Khloe describing him as "super sweet."
"Pete just brings out a simplicity in her and just a calmness that I really love and appreciate," the 37-year-old told Kit. "He's easy and just, he's so thoughtful, and he makes all of us laugh. And who doesn't want to laugh all day long?"
Kim and Pete were first spotted out together in October following the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum's appearance on SNL. The two went Instagram official in March and have been inseparable since. The comedian even supported Kim at the April 7 premiere of the The Kardashians, although they did not walk the red carpet together.
During an interview with Good Morning America, on April 6. the Kim touched on just "how serious" she is about Pete.
"I mean, I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure," she told journalist Robin Roberts. "And I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them."
Before Pete came into the picture, Kim insisted she was "done" having children during a 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, explaining that she already has "a lot of kids."
Host Ellen DeGeneres agreed, teasing Kim, "I'm telling you, you're done. I'm going to make the decision for you, you have enough going on."