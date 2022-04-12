Comedian Gilbert Gottfried Dead at 67

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The comedy world is in mourning.

Gilbert Gottfried, the legendary comic and voice actor whose career spanned over five decades, has died at the age of 67, his family announced on April 12.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness," read a statement shared on Twitter. "In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children."

The family added, "Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor."

Gottfried got his start in comedy back in the late 1970s as a stand-up comic in New York City. He joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 1980, starring in 12 episodes of the NBC sketch comedy show, before going on to find success in Beverly Hills Cop II and as a recurring guest on The Howard Stern Show.

Known for his loud, over-the-top voice, Gottfried was also a gifted actor who voiced several iconic pop culture figures, including Iago in Disney's Aladdin film series and the Aflac duck. His voicework was also featured in The Ren & Stimpy Show, Superman: The Animated Series, The Fairly OddParents and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.