Here's Which Emily in Paris Couples the Cast Is Rooting For

Looks like season three of Emily in Paris is going to be très exciting.
With several love triangles at play in the show's second season, the cast of the hit Netflix series exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker on the 2022 PaleyFest L.A. red carpet which couples they're rooting for going into season three.
As the show's titular character, you'd think Lily Collins would be hoping that Emily ends up with her main love interest, Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo. But her opinion on who he should choose may surprise fans.
"I really like Gabriel and Camille together because I feel like there's a history there," she revealed on the red carpet. "As a viewer, I'm like, ‘I like them together!.'"
When it comes to Emily being "the other woman" in Gabriel and Camille's relationship, Collins loves the drama of it all.
"All of it is girl code," she said. "But we gotta keep watching. Sometimes you have to watch those things ‘cause you're like, ‘I just don't know how it's gonna play out.'"
On the other end of the characters' complicated romance is actress Camille Razat. And while she has forgiven a cheating ex, like her character Camille, she could never forgive a friend for going behind her back.
"This is not okay," Razat said. "There is a girl code. Don't do that."
So, who's on Team Emily? None other than Collins' best friend on and off-screen, Ashley Park, who plays Mindy.
"It's kind of what Mindy says in the last scene," Park shared. "She wants [Emily] to kind of figure out what she wants and she needs and then do that."
Finding it hard to root for his character against the likes of Emily's competing love interest, Alfie—played by Lucien Laviscount—Bravo's hopes for Gabriel's future are simple.
"I think in the end, I just want Gabriel to be happy, to thrive with his restaurant and to find himself," he shared. "Love will win at the end."
It seems like most of the cast is rooting against their own characters, as Laviscount shared that he is "Team Gabriel all the way." But, when it comes to the other love triangle, he believes Emily, Gabriel and Camille could make things work.
In fact, he had an interesting solution. "You know what?" he suggested. "Ménage à trois."
Emily in Paris is streaming now on Netflix.