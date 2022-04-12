20 Thoughtful Gift Ideas for Someone Turning 30

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Shopping for the perfect birthday gift to give someone can be quite the challenge already, but what do you do for major milestone birthdays? If you know someone who's turning 30 this year and you're stuck on what to get them, we've got you covered. We put together a list of birthday gift ideas to give someone who's turning 30. From beauty to wellness to everything else in between, there's sure to be something your 30-year-old is sure to love.

When you're shopping for someone in their thirties, start by thinking of things they may find useful in their lives. For instance, if you're shopping for a coffee lover, a chic set of coffee mugs could make a great gift. If your friend is always on the go, a solid weekender bag is a gift you may want to consider giving. Little luxuries like self-care products and beauty sets also make great gift ideas. You also can't go wrong with a subscription box containing products they're sure to love.

We've rounded up some of the best gift ideas to give someone turning 30. Check those out below.