20 Thoughtful Gift Ideas for Someone Turning 30

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Shopping for the perfect birthday gift to give someone can be quite the challenge already, but what do you do for major milestone birthdays? If you know someone who's turning 30 this year and you're stuck on what to get them, we've got you covered. We put together a list of birthday gift ideas to give someone who's turning 30. From beauty to wellness to everything else in between, there's sure to be something your 30-year-old is sure to love.
When you're shopping for someone in their thirties, start by thinking of things they may find useful in their lives. For instance, if you're shopping for a coffee lover, a chic set of coffee mugs could make a great gift. If your friend is always on the go, a solid weekender bag is a gift you may want to consider giving. Little luxuries like self-care products and beauty sets also make great gift ideas. You also can't go wrong with a subscription box containing products they're sure to love.
We've rounded up some of the best gift ideas to give someone turning 30. Check those out below.
Biossance The Sunshine Set
This Reese Witherspoon-curated Biossance skincare set features three best-selling products made to help you glow from the inside out. The Sunshine Set features Biossance's luxurious Vitamin C Rose Oil, the Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen and the Rose Vegan Lip Balm. It also comes in a perfectly giftable carrying case.
Aerangis Discovery Journey Gift Set
You can't go wrong with a set of candles, especially one that's as luxe as this. Aerangis' Discovery Journey Gift Set features three of the brand's signature scents packaged in a beautiful gift box.
Chloé Eau de Parfum
The Chloé Eau de Parfum is a sophisticated floral scent that's light, sexy, feminine and lasts all day. It's both mature, yet youthful. Perfect for someone in their 30s. Plus, that bottle is gorgeous.
Birth Month Flower Shower Steamers
This set of shower steamers from Uncommon Goods is handmade with aromatherapy essential oils that are inspired by the 12 birth month flowers. It's just the thing they need to help them unwind after a long day.
Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask
Nodpod's Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask was created to be "Like a hug for your head." It can be used to completely block out any light to help you relax, find relief or fall asleep faster. It can be used hot or cold, and it's the perfect size to bring along while traveling. Amazon shoppers rate this sleep mask highly and say it's a total game changer for anyone who has trouble falling asleep.
Skims Velour Women's Long Robe
This luxurious velour robe from Skims has "favorite gift" written all over it. After all, who doesn't enjoy being wrapped in something so soft and snuggly?
Ballerina Herbal Warming Slippers
These herbal warming slippers from Uncommon Goods is just what you need after a long day. They're super soft and comfy, and ffeature removable insoles filled with aromatic lavender and flax seeds. You can even heat these up in the microwave or put them in the fridge to keep your feet warm or provide some cooling relief.
Always Pan
The cult-fave Always Pan is the perfect "grown up" gift to give someone who's turning 30. It was designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware and it comes in a variety of colors.
BÉIS The Convertible Mini Weekender
If you're shopping for someone who loves traveling, the super chic Convertible Mini Weekender from BÉIS makes an excellent gift. It's laptop-friendly, comes in three colors and the perfect size for an overnight trip.
Outdoor Wine Table
This collapsible outdoor wine table from Uncommon Goods was designed to make you feel like you're on a vintage picnic. It was made to hold two glasses, a wine bottle and a plate of pairings. Gift them this and they'll be planning their next backyard barbecue ASAP.
Bamboo Lotus Serving Board
If you're shopping for someone who enjoys entertaining, this bamboo lotus serving board makes a really great gift option. It's sophisticated and unique. All their other friends will be asking where they got it.
Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Cold brew fans will be delighted to receive this deluxe cold brew coffee maker by Takeya. It's sleek and super easy to use. Plus, it's an Amazon best-selling with over 41,900 five-star reviews.
Double Wall Glass Coffee Mugs - 4 Pack
This classy set of glass coffee mugs is a must-have for anyone in their thirties and beyond. These mugs were made to keep liquids hotter longer and they just look good.
KeepCup 12oz Reusable Coffee Cup
This is the kind of mug that'll make anyone's morning commute a lot less miserable. It's a gift anyone would be excited to receive.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Makeup Secrets
Treat the beauty lover in your life to this must-have makeup kit from Charlotte Tilbury. You get to choose four items including a Pillow Talk lipstick shade and luxury palette.
Tory Burch Robinson Card Case
This chic card case from Tory Burch is a timeless piece they can use for years to come. It's perfect for travel, a quick trip to the grocery store or for anyone who just doesn't like carrying around huge wallets. You can get this in black or brown.
Louisa Monogram Hook
Practical gifts for the home also make great gifts for anyone in their thirties. These gorgeous monogram hooks from Anthrpologie will give their home a cool "yesteryear" touch.
The Twillery Co. Hitchcock Hanging Wine Glass Rack
This hanging wine glass rack will instantly class up any kitchen space. It comes in two finishes, can hold up to 12 glasses and it's easy to install.
Sunset Vase
A pretty vase, like these Sunset vases on Anthropologie, can brighten up any space. Bonus points if you also include flowers.
FabFitFun Box Subscription
FabFitFun boxes make especially good gifts because they come with so many things you could use from beauty and fashion, to home and wellness. Boxes are valued at over $200 and include items from top brands like Coach, Fenty Beauty, Anthropologie, West Elm, Kate Spade and more.
Looking for more great gift ideas? Here are 20+ unique Mother's Day gifts to surprise mom with.