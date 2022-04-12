Vanessa Lachey Says Love Is Blind Season 5 Is Already in Production

Bring on the pods!
Even though we're still shellshocked from Love Is Blind's second season—looking at you, Shake!—turns out we have a lot more to look forward to. In an exclusive E! News interview, Vanessa Lachey, who co-hosts the series with husband Nick Lachey, revealed that season five—yes, five—of the reality series will start shooting in a few weeks.
She added at Paleyfest on April 10, "We just did the intro for season four."
The host shared that season three was shot in Houston and "season four is Seattle." This news follows the announcement earlier this year that a separate series featuring all–queer couples is in the works at Netflix.
Love Is Blind follows singles who are tired of conventional dating—meaning their thumbs are sore from constant swiping—and want to see if love truly is blind. In season two, six couples got engaged sight unseen and later decided whether to say "I do." (Two couples did.)
While we patiently wait for all this new content, thankfully we have The Ultimatum, the Lachey-hosted Love Is Blind spin-off, to watch.
The series, which premiered on April 6, follows six couples on the verge of marriage, but one partner isn't ready yet. The partner with wedding fever issues an ultimatum, and in eight weeks, they must commit to marriage or move on—forever. They can also choose one of the other people on the show to date.
"Every couple that was there, clearly something wasn't working in their relationships where they felt they needed this," Vanessa said.
It is getting hot in here—98 degrees to be precise!
The final two episodes of The Ultimatum drop April 13 on Netflix.