Vanessa Lachey Says Love Is Blind Season 5 Is Already in Production

Watch : Vanessa Lachey Reveals She Gave Husband Nick an Ultimatum

Bring on the pods!

Even though we're still shellshocked from Love Is Blind's second season—looking at you, Shake!—turns out we have a lot more to look forward to. In an exclusive E! News interview, Vanessa Lachey, who co-hosts the series with husband Nick Lachey, revealed that season five—yes, five—of the reality series will start shooting in a few weeks.

She added at Paleyfest on April 10, "We just did the intro for season four."

The host shared that season three was shot in Houston and "season four is Seattle." This news follows the announcement earlier this year that a separate series featuring all–queer couples is in the works at Netflix.

Love Is Blind follows singles who are tired of conventional dating—meaning their thumbs are sore from constant swiping—and want to see if love truly is blind. In season two, six couples got engaged sight unseen and later decided whether to say "I do." (Two couples did.)