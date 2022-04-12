Scarlett Johansson Recalls "Absurd" Rumor Claiming She "Had Sex in an Elevator"

Watch : Scarlett Johansson Wins Female Movie Star Award at 2021 PCAs

Scarlett Johansson can't believe some of the things she reads about herself.



As an actress living in the public eye, the 37-year-old knows she may attract a few headlines. But while appearing on theSkimm's 9 to 5ish podcast, Scarlett recalled a rumor that was simply "absurd."



"There was a rumor that went around for a very long time that said that I had sex in an elevator," she said in an exclusive sneak peek of the April 12 episode. "That was a story that followed me for a long time. But I always thought that was outrageous."



For starters, it's not true. And second of all, Scarlett just doesn't see how it could be done.



"I was always thinking to myself, ‘That would be tough. It's a very short period, the logistics of that seem so unappealing to me,'" she said. "I'm a person who's terrified of being caught doing something I'm not supposed to be doing. So that made the story even that much more absurd to me."