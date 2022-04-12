TikTok Couple Explains Why They Don't Regret Controversial Baseball-Themed Sex Reveal

Not all sex reveals are home runs.
Earlier this month, Hannah Calverly, 18, and boyfriend Travis Gober, 19, decided to find out the sex of their baby with a baseball-themed reveal.
In their viral TikTok video, Hannah pitched a baseball to Travis on the field. Once he made contact with a bat, blue powder was released into the air, revealing that a baby boy is on the way. Hannah rushed the dad-to-be, but so did his University of New Orleans teammates, and Hannah was left standing on the sidelines while the guys celebrated.
Many of the 63,000 TikTok commenters on the post weren't exactly fans of Travis and his team's behavior with one asking, "What about the mother of the child?" But now, the couple is speaking out about the Internet's big reaction.
"I was definitely very shocked," Hannah shared with E! News. "I do know that social media has a tendency to only see the negative, so I wasn't too surprised that people would only see the bad parts of the video."
Travis added, "It was nice to see how supportive my team was and I hate that that's how everybody saw it. I know I love my girlfriend so it's been crazy to see how much hate people have been giving me and my teammates."
@hannah.j.c16 We’re sooo ready to meet you???? @travisgober ? Boy - Lee Brice
The clip has been viewed more than 17 million times since it was first shared. And while some have questioned the dynamic between Travis and Hannah, the duo appears stronger than ever as they prepare to welcome a child into the world in October.
"I know that we definitely plan on getting engaged pretty soon before the baby's here," Hannah said. "I don't know that we'll actually be able to plan a wedding and put all that together before, but that's definitely something that will be coming up soon."
While the couple never expected their baby's sex reveal to go viral or be a news headline, Hannah doesn't regret posting the video.
"It's a moment between us that I've always wanted to share and I've always been excited for since I was a little girl," she said. "I think on Travis' end, he definitely would have come and hugged me first if he could do it over again."