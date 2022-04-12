Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Says She Wants "Zero Contact" With Ex Randall Emmett

Lala Kent's No. 1 rule? No contact with her ex Randall Emmett.
The Vanderpump Rules star appeared on the April 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live and told host Andy Cohen that she and the film producer currently "parallel parent" their 13-month-old daughter, Ocean. "I'm trying to move to zero contact," Lala said. "We'll see how that goes."
She didn't elaborate on their current arrangement, but Lala previously revealed that she and Randall communicate exclusively through an app "and it has just to do with Ocean."
The idea that she wants to completely cut him off is in stark contrast to Randall's recent comments on Golnesa Gharachedaghi's Genuinely GG podcast, during which he said he's "optimistic" that he and Lala will get to a better place in the future.
The couple split in October 2021 after Lala called off their engagement. She's made several cheating allegations in the months since, in addition to accusing him of creating a "toxic environment" for her and Ocean while they were still living together.
Randall didn't address Lala's cheating allegations during the March 23 episode of Genuinely GG, but he did say for the first time that both he and Lala made "mistakes" and "there's always two sides to every story."
But when it comes to his side, he's "just not going to ever take that to the public," Randall said, citing his desire to "never disparage or talk ill" about his daughter's mother.
On WWHL, Andy asked Lala the most shocking thing she discovered post-breakup. Her response? "There will be a day that we all...the truth will come to the light." As part of a game Andy dubbed "Fast and the Curious," she also ranked Randall's producing skills on a scale from one to 10—she gave him a zero—and admitted that co-star James Kennedy was a "better lover."
In other Vanderpump Rules news, Lala also weighed in on Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz's recent break-up, admitting that she was surprised Tom didn't "come to the table a little bit" before Katie made the decision to divorce him. "I think when someone continues to not pick you when it's an easy pick—you're the wife—then it's like, 'we're good on you.'"
Lala was unhappy with Tom for another reason, too: He recently hung out with Randall, she said, "so I cut him out."
Added the Bravo star, "I'm not the type of person to say, like, 'You have to pick a side,' but in this situation, if you don't pick my side or you remain Switzerland, like, I want nothing to do with you."
Hear more from Lala in the above WWHL clips.
