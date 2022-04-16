You Won't Believe the One The Ultimatum Star Who Is Not In the Cast Group Chat

Break out your silver goblet because we are spilling some piping hot tea about The Ultimatum.
The new reality series from the creators of Love Is Blind has quickly become Netflix's latest hit, thanks to its high stakes and wild premise: Six committed couples make the decision to marry or move on by dating other people. And though we'll stick to dating apps, we couldn't help but be totally obsessed with the cast of The Ultimatum. Sure, the romantic relationships were captivating to watch, the real surprise of the show was seeing its stars form real friendships while, you know, dating each other.
"It's awkward, it's weird," star Jake Cunningham admitted to E! News. "It's weird! But it's good to know that we can set everything aside and we can still all be okay with each other."
In fact, the experiment bonded The Ultimatum cast so much that they are all part of a group chat and communicate daily.
"We all send in the same amount of memes and jokes and check in with each other," Rae Williams said. "I love these people. I am so glad I have them, just supporting each other with the show releasing. Some of us are more anxious than others, some of us are really sad seeing things back again. So we have all been there to lift each other up."
But there is one person who is not part of the text thread, with Rae graciously spilling the tea.
"So the one person who is not in the group chat chose to leave the group chat on their own," Rae revealed. "They were not removed, they were always a part of it. And when they left the group chat, April did add them back in and said, 'Hey, you know, we went through this experience together. We are the only ones who understand what this was like, so you should stay in the group chat.' And they said 'nope' and exited the chat again. That person was Zay."
As in Zay Wilson, her boyfriend of two years who originally joined her on this experience. The couple ultimately broke up before the finale after Rae connected with Jake, though Rae said they did communicate after the show ended.
"We did have those hard conversations, but currently, where things are now...Zay and I are not on speaking terms and we have each other blocked on everything," Rae revealed. "I wish him the best, I hope he is doing well. But I have no way to contact him."
Nor does Jake, who said Zay initially tried to remain friends after production wrapped.
"It was weird because after the show ended and stuff like that, he would hit me up all the time," Jake shared. "Like, 'Hey, let's go do something'…but then once he saw Rae and I were in contact and stuff still, [he] kind of just cut it and that's when he unfollowed me, unfollowed her and got out of the group chat."
To hear more from Jake and Rae, including where things stand between Rae and Jake's ex April Marie, watch our interviews with them above.
Want even more insight about your latest Netflix obsession? Check out all these behind-the-scenes facts about The Ultimatum:
The Ultimatum is streaming on Netflix.