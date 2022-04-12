Hailey Bieber Responds to Claim There's "Trouble in Paradise" With Justin Bieber

Watch : Hailey Bieber Addresses Rumor That Justin "Mistreats" Her

Hailey Bieber is laughing at her haters.

Last month, a TikToker named Blonde Rebel Tarot offered predictions about several high-profile couples, including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, and Hailey and Justin Bieber.

When the woman spoke about her prediction for the Biebers, she said, "I feel like this month we may actually find out there's trouble in paradise with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Biebs. I feel like things may be on the rocks."

Hailey, 25, got wind of the TikTok and simply commented, "Lmfaoooooooooo" in response to the woman's claims.

While the model did not offer any more context to her response, she seems to be saying all is well in the Bieber household.

Earlier this month, the "Peaches" singer, 28, and Hailey—who tied the knot in 2018—stepped out to the 2022 Grammy Awards together. The couple locked lips and embraced as they walked the red carpet hand in hand.