Is Riverdale's KJ Apa Team Barchie or Varchie in Season 6? He Says...

Ahhh, it's the age-old question...
Is Riverdale's Archie Andrews meant to be with Betty (Lili Reinhart) or Veronica (Camila Mendes)? Well, in an E! News exclusive interview, we asked Archie himself, a.k.a. KJ Apa, to weigh in on the situation.
When asked which couple he's shipping these days, the star hesitated before answering. "If I say something, someone's gonna be mad at me," KJ explained at the PaleyFest LA red carpet on April 9. And tbh, he's not wrong.
"I think what we have going on right now is the difference between the two relationships with Betty (Reinhart) and Veronica (Mendes)," he said. "I feel like that relationship [with Veronica] is more fun, which means that there's a little more room for catastrophe."
"Whereas Betty, being the longtime friend," he continued, "the foundation is already so strong where anything could happen and they'll both be there for each other."
So he sees benefits to each relationship, but will KJ ever reveal where he truly lies in the debate? That's another question entirely.
Thanks to Riverdale's recent seven-year time jump, fans of Betty and Archie finally got to see the two best friends get together. We also got to see the Riverdale gang get superpowers. Yes, you read that correctly.
Regarding his reaction to this bold pivot for his character, KJ said, "I think my first reaction was make sure that mine is the coolest [superpower] or at least put me in the best suit, but no, we don't get to wear suits."
He continued, "I think honestly, what we were hoping for was to keep everything grounded because when you're dealing with that kind of material, things can get blown out of proportion. I hope that that's what the fans see, how we've kind of grounded the material to be believable."
After multiple serial killers, a cult, alternate timelines and more, it was about time that Riverdale introduced super powers into the show!
The time jump also saw Betty, Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Archie and Veronica going their separate ways.
What does the future hold for Archie and the gang? Find out when Riverdale airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on The CW.