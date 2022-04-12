Mark Wahlberg Says His Kids Are "Mortified" by His Marky Mark Videos

Watch : Mark Wahlberg Is Officially Family Friendly

Yo, is it about that time to bring forth the rhythm and the rhyme?

While Mark Wahlberg told Ellen DeGeneres he would consider revisiting his Marky Mark rapper days under the right circumstances and for the right cause, his kids might not be on board.

"They've seen videos of me performing and they're mortified," the actor said on the April 12 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Like, if they see the picture of me in the underwear, oh my god, they'd be so embarrassed."

Then again, Wahlberg—who shares kids Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Brendan, 13, and Grace, 12, with wife Rhea Durham—said his children are horrified by just about anything he does these days.

"My son has just recently turned 16, let's just say that, and he gets embarrassed by everything that I do," he said. "Even the stuff that other people think is, like, cool in 2022, like movies and stuff? 'Dad it's so dumb. Dad that's terrible.'"