You’ll Need a Beach Towel, Not a Box of Tissues for the 100th Episode of This Is Us

This Is Us warning you that tears are going to flow.
The April 12 episode of This Is Us will put the divorce of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) at the forefront. Though it's been a long time coming, it will still be an emotional rollercoaster. "I don't want to say, 'Bring out the tissues,' because it's not special enough for how special this episode is going to be," executive producer K.J. Steinberg told Entertainment Weekly. "I'd say, "Get a beach towel instead of a box of tissues."
Perhaps even have some comfort food at the ready, recommends executive producer Elizabeth Berger. "If you have followed along with this couple and you've loved them over the years, have your ice cream sundae prepared," she said, "either as you're watching or for immediately after you watch."
Although it's a sad moment to see two beloved characters go their separate ways, this is for the best, according to the team. "Kate and Toby do everything they could possibly do to try and save this marriage," Berger explained. "These are not two people that threw their hands up in the air and didn't really try and fight and we are definitely going to be seeing them fight throughout this episode."
The episode is ultimately a hopeful one. "We're going to see the final chapter of the Kate and Toby love story," Berger added, "and we're also going to see some real exciting, beautiful new chapters beginning as well—all in one episode."
Perhaps that means more about Kate's future wedding to co-worker Phillip (Chris Geere), who she married in the season five finale.
In a previous interview with E! News, Metz shared that she's pleased with what the writers have planned for Kate. "All of the wonderful things that Kate learned from Toby and, like, a love that she never experienced before from Toby, obviously contributed to the woman that she is," she explained. "And she gets to take that into the next relationship, that being Phillip."
See the 100th episode of This Is Us April 12 on NBC.
