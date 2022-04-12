Koolaburra by Ugg Spring Sale: The 11 Best Deals to Shop Before They Sell Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Don't sleep on Koolaburra by Ugg. If you adore the classic brand Ugg, you need to check out the Ugg sister brand, Koolaburra by Ugg. You will love it! Personally, I'm a huge fan of both brands. Koolaburra by Ugg has high quality shoes that are comfortable seasonless wardrobe staples for year-round wear. If you are already familiar with Koolaburra by Ugg, you need to shop this spring sale while you still can.

There are new styles and classics on sale for a limited time. Evoke those Southern California laidback coastal vibes and shop the best deals from the Koolaburra by Ugg Spring Sale below.