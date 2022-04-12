Josh Peck Reveals How Much Money He Really Made for Drake & Josh

Watch : Drake Bell "Bummed" Over Missing Josh Peck's Wedding

We'd never thought that it'd be so simple, but—Josh Peck is talking paychecks.



The Drake & Josh alum, who starred alongside Drake Bell in the Nickelodeon show from 2004 to 2007, recently opened up about his annual salary as a child star and the financial misconceptions that came along with it.



"I can only speak to my experience, but I think it's quite public that if you were on a show like Two and a Half Men or Modern Family, and you were the kid on a massive network, syndicated show," he said during the April 11 episode of Dear Media's Trading Secrets podcast. "The case could be made that you'd have enough money to last you for the rest of your life."



Sharing that he believes there's this "misnomer" about him that he was given a "golden parachute," he added, "But, the reality is that when we were making the show, we did 60 episodes and we made about $15,000 an episode. So, when all is said and done, we were sort of left after agents and managers and taxes."