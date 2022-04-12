Rihanna Reveals How A$AP Rocky Got Out of the “Friend Zone” to Win Her Heart

Watch : Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Surprise Fans at Savage X Fenty Store

Rihanna's relationship with A$AP Rocky started off well…rocky.



As the cover star for Vogue's May issue, the "What's My Name?" singer, 34, shared how the rapper—who she's currently expecting her first child with—was initially in her "friend zone."



"People don't get out of the friend zone very easily with me," she told the publication in a cover story interview published April 12. "And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in."



Rihanna's guard was up with A$AP, 33, especially after he grabbed her butt during their 2012 MTV VMAs performance of "Cockiness."



"He grabbed my ass on stage. That was not part of the rehearsal!" she recalled to Vogue. "I was like, ‘What are you doing!?'" Rihanna's team was preparing for her to be upset over the impromptu move, however, she surprisingly let it go.