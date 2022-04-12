Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Glimpse Inside Her Family’s Tropical Spring Break

Watch : Jessica Simpson Admits She Gained and Lost "100lbs" 3 Times

Jessica Simpson is giving fans a peek at the heart of innocence.



On April 11, the Sweet Kisses singer—who is mom to daughter Maxwell, 9, son Ace, 8, and daughter Birdie, 3, with husband Eric Johnson—shared a few family photos from their fun-in-the-sun getaway to Instagram. Alongside a few pics of the family of five, which include them enjoying time on the beach, in the pool and in the midst of a little fishing, she captioned her post, "Johnson Family Spring Break 2022."



Jessica's latest round of family flicks comes just a few days after she shared a bikini selfie in celebration of a moment that she said she never thought "could or would happen."



"I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I'm finally spring breakin' wearin' a BIKINI!!!!!!," the singer, who has open about her health journey, captioned an April 7 photo of herself rocking a two-piece swimsuit from her collection. "Hard work Determination Self Love I enjoyed a good proud cry today."