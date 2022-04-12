How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Engagement

Watch : Jennifer Lopez's RARE ENGAGEMENT RING Worth

There's another Jennifer that's just as happy for Bennifer (2.0).



Just a few days after Jennifer Lopez announced her engagement to Ben Affleck (almost 20 years after they parted ways), a source close to Ben's ex-wife Jennifer Garner exclusively tells E! News that not only is the actress—who shares three kids: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, with Ben—content with hearing the couple's recent news, but that she had the heads up.



"Ben told Jen and the kids, so they knew about it," the insider shared. As for how she feels about the "I'm Real" singer? "Jen is happy for Ben," the source continued. "And knows that J. Lo has been a positive influence in certain ways."



And although Ben and J. Lo are ecstatic for their next chapter, as the source shared of their engagement: "They had hoped to keep it private a little bit longer."



That sentiment echoes what a separate source told E! News on the heels of the happy moment, revealing that the couple tried to keep the news—in which the singer announced in a tearful video message to her fans showing off her gorgeous green sparkler on April 8—"private for as long as possible."