Kim Kardashian Weighs In on Pete Davidson's Rumored BDE

Kim Kardashian shared details about her relationship with Pete Davidson, including how she felt "BDE action" from the comedian following their onscreen SNL kiss, in a new interview.

By Gabrielle Chung Apr 12, 2022 10:26 AMTags
Kim KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansCouplesCelebritiesPete Davidson
Watch: Kim Kardashian GUSHES Over BF Pete Davidson on GMA

There's no denying that Pete Davidson has some sort of, um, allure. Just ask Kim Kardashian.

The SKIMS mogul, 41, spoke about her relationship with the comedian, 28, during the April 12 episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, sharing that she inexplicably felt drawn to Pete after the two had exchanged an onscreen kiss during a skit on Saturday Night Live in late October. When asked by host Amanda Hirsch if she sensed the "BDE that everyone talks about" following the smooch, Kim replied, "When we kissed, I was just like, 'Hmm!'"

"It was a stage kiss, but it was still a little zing," Kim continued. "It wasn't anything like a super, crazy feeling."

Noting that she then realized she hadn't "kissed anyone else in 10 years," Kim—who filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021 after six years of marriage—recalled thinking after her lip-lock with Pete: "I just got to get myself out there."

photos
Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Surprisingly Normal Romance

"A few days later, I was like, 'Hmm, there is some BDE action," she remembered, adding she was a bit bummed after finding out that Pete had missed her after-party following the show. "I thought about it later. I was like, 'Damn, he's the only person who didn't come.'"

Backgrid

Kim sparked romance rumors with Pete in the following weeks after they were photographed holding hands at Knott's Scary Farm in California. However, the reality star said that outing actually came after the pair had already "privately" spent time together at the Beverly Hills Hotel. She recalled of their first date, "We just chilled, hung out."

During her appearance on the podcast, Kim also set the record straight over her relationship timeline with Pete. According to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, she knew of the King of Staten Island actor, but they didn't really connect until after the 2021 Met Gala last September.

"He had been asking around for my number a little bit," Kim shared. "I saw him at the Met and he knew I was hosting SNL but it wasn't announced yet. He came up to me and we were talking about SNL."

Kim remembered telling Pete how "nervous" she was about the gig, promoting the comic to offer her his phone number for advice.

"I had gloves on and I couldn't get into my phone," said Kim, who wore a full-body look that covered her fingers and face to the Met Gala. As a result, she recalled Pete brushing it off and walking away before she could give him her number. "We never connected or anything until [SNL]."

Still can't keep up? Scroll on for the complete history of their romance.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Weighs In on Pete Davidson's Rumored BDE

2

Sam Asghari Reacts to Britney Spears’ Pregnancy

3
Breaking

Britney Spears Says She's Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Sam Asghari

Twitter
Dinner Together

Kim Kardashian first crossed paths with Pete Davidson back in January 2019, when she and then-husband Kanye "Ye" West joined the comedian and Timothée Chalamet at a sushi dinner to celebrate Kid Cudi's birthday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted several pictures from the get-together and later spoke about it during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"We went to Nobu and when I got there I realized it was like a guys' dinner," Kim explained in February 2019. "It was just such a fun night. Everyone just had such a good time. The vibe was so good and I didn't want to ruin it so I sat in the corner and just documented it for them."

NBC
First Kiss?

In October 2021, Kim shared the screen with Pete while hosting Saturday Night Live. During her appearance on the NBC sketch comedy show, the two shared a sweet kiss as Princess Jasmine and Aladdin in a skit parodying Disney's Aladdin.

Getty Images
Officially Dating

Shortly after they were spotted holding hands while visiting Knott's Scary Farm in California, a source close to Kim told E! News in November 2021 that the pair had started "casually dating," sharing that Pete "told her he doesn't want to see anyone else."

"Kim is smitten over him and it's very exciting to her," the source said, adding that the SKIMS mogul "is completely enthralled" by the comedian.

Paul Barewijk / Instagram
La La Landed

As their romance began to heat up, New York native Pete flew to Los Angeles to visit Kim at her stomping grounds. Paul Barewijk, who was visiting the Los Angeles from Amsterdam, bumped into the couple during a night out on Nov. 27, 2021, and was able to snapped a few selfies with them. He later told E! News of the encounter, "They looked really happy."

MediaPunch / BACKGRID
Hometown Visit

In December 2021, Kim was spotted visiting Pete in his hometown of Staten Island, catching a nighttime screening of House of Gucci with the actor at Eltingville's Atrium Stadium Cinemas. An eyewitness told E! News that the pair were joined by Scott Disick and some of Pete's friends for the casual outing, with the two stopping to buy snacks before heading into the theater.

 

@caseymesser
Back in Beverly Hills

Though Kim and Pete are based on opposite coasts, the two continue to make their bicoastal romance work. On March 2, 2022, the day Kim was declare legally single amid her divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, she and Pete were seen having lunch with friends at the Beverly Hills Hotel. At the time, a separate eyewitness told E! News that they "seemed to be having a great time enjoying their day together."  

The duo were also spotted by blogger Casey Messer (@caseymesser), who unintentionally recorded a glimpse of Kim and Pete at the hotel while taking a video of her friends walking down a hallway.

Instagram
Instagram Official

The KKW Beauty founder posted a selfie with Pete on March 11, 2022, making the couple Instagram official. In the caption of her post, she reference a quote from the 2010 film The Town, writing, "Whose car are we gonna take?!"

Instagram
Silly Shenanigans

Kim showed off their silly side with Pete on March 11, 2022, when she posted a picture of them sitting on the ground in a hallway. In the photo, the reality star—wearing a silvery fringe jacket, metallic dress and chrome thigh-high boots—appeared to blow a kiss at Pete as he laid his head on her lap.

BACKGRID
Red Carpet Event

Kim and Pete attended the premiere of her Hulu show, The Kardashians, together in April 2022. However, they didn't pose for photos on the red carpet together, but she told E! News' Daily Pop that he was being "supportive" from the side.

Don't miss the debut of E! News' digital series, While You Were Streaming, on Friday, April 15 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m PT on Twitter @enews! We'll be breaking down the biggest bombshells from the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians on Hulu.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Weighs In on Pete Davidson's Rumored BDE

2

Sam Asghari Reacts to Britney Spears’ Pregnancy

3
Breaking

Britney Spears Says She's Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Sam Asghari

4

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Share First Pics From Their Wedding

5

Katie Maloney Shares New Details About Her Split From Tom Schwartz