See Which EDM Legend Represented Nevada on American Song Contest

An EDM legend turned the American Song Contest into a Vegas nightclub.

Before the glow sticks came out, however, results from the April 4 episode were revealed. Tennessee's Tyler Braden earned the jury's automatic semifinal spot last week, leaving three spots to be filled by the combined jury and fan vote.

Former R5 boy band member and Dancing With the Stars runner-up Riker Lynch, representing Colorado, was the first to punch his ticket. He was followed by Alabama's Ni/Co and Texas' Grant Knoche.

The results left Grammy-nominated songwriter Jewel on the sidelines, but two redemptions will come at the end of the qualifying rounds. So, all hope is not lost for the "Foolish Games" singer.

This week, it was Washington representative Allen Stone who won the jury vote and a spot in the semifinals. The Macklemore and Ryan Lewis collaborator stunned the audience with his performance of his original song "A Bit of Both."