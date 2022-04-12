Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and More Stars Enjoy Date Night at the 2022 CMT Music Awards

Watch : CMT Music Awards 2022 Fashion Round-Up: Carrie Underwood & More

Country-style cuteness.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards kicked off from Nashville, Tenn. on April 11, bringing out the hottest stars on the country scene. This year's ceremony—hosted by Kane Brown, actor Anthony Mackie and Kelsea Ballerini (virtually after testing positive for COVID-19)—had its "global premiere" on CBS, after airing on CMT since 2002.

Before the with ceremony—which will feature powerhouse performances from the likes of Thomas Rhett, Kenney Chesney, The Judds' and more—stars hit the pink carpet in style, showing off a range of fun fashions from cowboy boots to couture dresses. And many decided to make the awards show a date night, bringing along their significant other.

Carrie Underwood flashed her smile in a sparkly leopard-print mini-dress along side her husband of nearly 12 years years, Mike Fisher, while Miranda Lambert and hubby Brendan McLoughlin coordinated with each other in chic navy blue ensembles.

"Best Shot" singer Jimmie Allen also stood out on the carpet wearing purple fringe jacket, alongside his wife Alexis, who welcomed their daughter Zara James just six months ago.