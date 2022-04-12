Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and More Stars Enjoy Date Night at the 2022 CMT Music Awards

At the 2022 CMT Music Awards, many of country’s biggest stars, including Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood, hit the red carpet with their significant others.

By Ashley Joy Parker Apr 12, 2022 1:57 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsCarrie UnderwoodCouplesMiranda LambertCelebritiesCMT Awards
Watch: CMT Music Awards 2022 Fashion Round-Up: Carrie Underwood & More

Country-style cuteness.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards kicked off from Nashville, Tenn. on April 11, bringing out the hottest stars on the country scene. This year's ceremony—hosted by Kane Brown, actor Anthony Mackie and Kelsea Ballerini (virtually after testing positive for COVID-19)—had its "global premiere" on CBS, after airing on CMT since 2002.

Before the with ceremony—which will feature powerhouse performances from the likes of Thomas Rhett, Kenney Chesney, The Judds' and more—stars hit the pink carpet in style, showing off a range of fun fashions from cowboy boots to couture dresses. And many decided to make the awards show a date night, bringing along their significant other.

Carrie Underwood flashed her smile in a sparkly leopard-print mini-dress along side her husband of nearly 12 years years, Mike Fisher, while Miranda Lambert and hubby Brendan McLoughlin coordinated with each other in chic navy blue ensembles.

"Best Shot" singer Jimmie Allen also stood out on the carpet wearing purple fringe jacket, alongside his wife Alexis, who welcomed their daughter Zara James just six months ago.

photos
ACM Awards 2022: Red Carpet Couples

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd; Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean; and Kane and Katelyn Jae Brown were some of the other country icons to show some love at the event

Keep scrolling to see the other celebrity couples who hit up the 2022 CMT Music Awards red carpet together.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie
Twitter
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans
Dillon Sherlock/CBS
Laney Beville Hayes and Walker Hayes
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Elvie Shane and Mandi Payton
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT
Katelyn Jae Brown and Kane Brown
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean
John Amis/AP/Shutterstock
Jordan Davis and Kristen O'Connor
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
Hallie Ray Light McCollum and Parker McCollum
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
John Amis/AP/Shutterstock
Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

