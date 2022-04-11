National Treasure Fan Favorite Returning for Disney+ Series

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

The Book of Secrets has been breached!

Justin Bartha, who played computer expert Riley Poole in 2004's National Treasure and 2007's National Treasure: Book of Secrets, will reprise his role in the new Disney+ series National Treasure.

Disney+ announced the news on April 11, posting a photo of Bartha and co-star Lisette Alexis. The photo was captioned: "Enlisting an expert 'treasure protector.' Let's welcome Justin Bartha back in his guest role as Riley Poole in the #NationalTreasure series coming to #DisneyPlus!"

Alexis stars on the show as Jess, "a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who begins the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family's mysterious past and recover a lost Pan-American treasure," according to the streamer.

The actress takes over the franchise from Nicolas Cage, who played treasure hunter Benjamin Gates in both National Treasure films. It does not appear that Cage will be returning for the series—at least not yet. If we learned anything from the the movies, it's that the world of treasure hunting is very unpredictable, so never say never.