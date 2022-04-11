Why Jennifer Lopez Thinks Marriage to Ben Affleck Is “Meant to Be”

Watch : Jennifer Lopez's RARE ENGAGEMENT RING Worth

Ben Affleck said Marry Me, and Jennifer Lopez said yes!

A source close to the "I'm Real" singer exclusively tells E! News that Jennifer is over the moon about her engagement to Ben.

"J.Lo is ecstatic and can't wait to be his wife," the insider shared. "She believes it's true love and was meant to be."

Jennifer shared her joy via a video in her newsletter on April 8, telling fans that Ben had popped the question—for the second time!—and even gave a peek at her sparkling green-diamond ring, her "favorite-color diamond," the source says.

The couple tried to keep the news "private for as long as possible" the source adds and describes the engagement as "a very intimate moment, just them two. The proposal was low-key but very meaningful. Ben wanted the ring to be sentimental and put a lot of thought into it."

As for what J.Lo's inner circle thinks of the news? "She is so giddy and excited," the source said, "and her friends and family are so happy for her."