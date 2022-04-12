The Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Is Finally Here and It's Totally Epic

Watch : "Stranger Things": Everything We Know About Season 4

Warm up some Eggos, because the season four trailer for Stranger Things is finally here.

On April 12, Netflix released the highly anticipated first look at Stranger Things season four, and, boy, it did not disappoint. The new footage revealed what Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Hopper (David Harbour), Joyce (Winona Ryder) and company have been up to since the events of season three.

And while we've had to wait three whole years for a peek at what's to come, it seems we won't be feeling upside down once volume one of the new season drops on May 27. Why? Well, because the trailer promises answers surrounding Hopper's abduction to Russia. Oh, and we'll get to experience sunny California, where Joyce, Eleven, Will (Noah Schnapp) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) now reside.

Fans of Hawkins, Indiana shouldn't fret, as there's a new mystery to unpack thanks to the curious minds of Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Steve (Joe Keery) and rest of the Party.