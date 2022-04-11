Al Pacino Steps Out for Dinner With Mick Jagger’s Ex-Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Watch : Al Pacino Talks Inspiration for "Danny Collins"

Say hello to Al Pacino's dinner companion.

The Scarface actor was spotted exiting Felix Restaurant in Venice, Calif. with Mick Jagger's ex Noor Alfallah on April 9. The pair left together, an eyewitness told E! News.

Al, 81, wore a black button-down shirt, a jacket and slacks to the dinner while Noor, 28, dressed in a lace black top and leather pants.

While the two left together, they weren't alone in the restaurant. Al and Noor were joined by a group of friends, including Jason Momoa and Julian Schnabel, according to Jason's Instagram post.

The group celebrated Julian's exhibit "For Esme—With Love and Squalor" opening at Pace Gallery in Los Angeles. Her exhibition running until May 21 features 13 velvet painting and a large bronze sculpture, the gallery shared on Instagram.

Jason, 42, shared a photo on Instagram of the table of seven on the "amazing night" along with images of everyone at the gallery earlier in the evening, writing, "so thankful to enjoy dinner with legends. all my aloha j."