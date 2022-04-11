Casper the Friendly Ghost Is Getting a Live-Action Series

Watch : Happy Halloween From "Casper": E! News Rewind

We're not boo-sheeting you!

The friendliest of ghosts is coming to our small screens. On April 11, Peacock confirmed to E! News that it has a Casper the Friendly Ghost series in development—but it may not give us the warm, fuzzy feelings we'd expect from the lovable little ghost. The horror-adventure series will reimagine the origin of Casper in a coming-of-age story and explore what it means to be alive.

"When a new family arrives in the small town of Eternal Falls, Casper finds himself entangled in a mystery uncovering dark secrets that have been buried for over 100 years," according to the series description.

The series—written and executive produced by Kai Yu Wu—follows the original animated Famous Studios movies, which were released between 1945 and 1959. In 1995, Christina Ricci and Bill Pullman co-starred in the film Casper, with Malachi Pearson voicing the titular spirit. Pearson also starred in the 1996–1998 TV series The Spooktacular New Adventures of Casper.