Faith Hill Returns to CMT Music Awards for the First Time in 12 Years

Our favorite Mississippi Girl is back and hasn't changed her ways.



For the first time in 12 years, Faith Hill, 54, returned to the 2022 CMT Music Awards to serve as one of the show's presenters.



Wearing a long green gown, Faith sparkled and shined in the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in front of her country music friends and peers.

"Nashville, it's so good to see everyone tonight," Faith said. "Nashville is the city and community I'm proud to call home for my husband and I and the girls. It's the best."



During the live broadcast, Faith joined her 1883 co-star Isabel May in announcing the winner for Video of the Year. Nominees included Kane Brown's "One Mississippi," Luke Combs' "Forever After All," Cody Johnson's "Til You Can't," Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson's "Never Say Never," Kelsea Ballerini's duet with Kenny Chesney, "Half of My Hometown" and Carrie Underwood's collaboration with Jason Aldean titled "If I Didn't Love You."

"The fans voted all night and it all came down to these final three," Faith said, revealing the finalists as the songs by Cody, Kane and Carrie and Jason, who ultimately won the award.

Though Faith hasn't attended the annual award show in more than a decade, that doesn't mean she hasn't been busy.