Tyler Cameron Reveals Where He Stands With "Fantastic" Kristin Cavallari

Watch : Kristin Cavallari ADDRESSES Tyler Cameron Dating Rumors

No one else can speak the words on Tyler Cameron's lips.

That's why the Bachelorette alum set the record straight on romance rumors surrounding himself and Kristin Cavallari during an exclusive chat with E! News about his collaboration with HomeGoods Dream Vibes.

Addressing that steamy kiss the two recently shared on the set of an Uncommon James campaign shoot, Tyler said the smooch was for work and that he and the former Very Cavallari star are "great friends, that's all."

"We had so much fun," he shared. "The video that we that we made together is gonna be crazy and exciting and fun to watch."

Calling the shoot "one of the best shoots I've ever had," Tyler continued, "Kristin is just a joy and a pleasure to be around. I love hanging out with her and getting to know her, so it was fantastic."

The 29-year-old added that Kristin, who split from Jay Cutler in 2020 after seven years of marriage, "is in a great place" at the moment, saying, "She is doing her thing."