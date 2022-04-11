Sam Asghari Reacts to Britney Spears’ Pregnancy

Watch : Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Talks Wedding Plans

She did it again! Britney Spears is about to be a mom of three.

After the "Womanizer" singer, 40, announced that she and her fiancé Sam Asghari were expecting, the soon-to-be-father took to social media to celebrate the news with his followers.

"Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect," he wrote on April 11. "Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don't take lightly."

Sam added along with a photo of two lions with a cub, "It is the most important job i will ever do."

On April 11, Britney—already mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline—announced that she is pregnant.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back… I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???'" she captioned her post. "My husband said ‘No you're food pregnant silly !!!' So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."