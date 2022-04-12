This $20 Shower Steamer Set Has Over 14,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Looking for the perfect self-care gift to give someone you love? Or maybe you could use something to help you unwind after a long day at the office. Either way, we found a set on Amazon that you'll want to add to your cart ASAP.
Cleverfy's Aromatherapy Shower Steamers Set is an Amazon best-seller with over 14,000 perfect reviews. Each box comes with a set of six shower fizzies in soothing scents such as lavender, eucalyptus and peppermint. They're vegan and cruelty-free, and made with natural essential oils. They were also made to be safe for septic tanks and won't leave any oily residue after, so you won't have to worry about slipping.
These shower steamers are the perfect alternative to bath bombs for anyone who doesn't like taking baths or doesn't have a bathtub. According to numerous five-star reviews, these do an amazing job at helping you de-stress and relax. With Mother's Day around the corner, this would make an excellent gift to give.
To learn more about how these work and why Amazon shoppers can't get enough, check out the below.
Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers - 6 Pack
This variety pack of aromatherapy shower steamers comes with six shower melts in lavender, menthol/eucalyptus, vanilla, watermelon, grapefruit and peppermint. They're super easy to use—all you have to do is place one in the corner of your shower and let it work its magic. It's the perfect self-care gift for someone you love or for yourself!
For a really good deal, you can even get a 12 pack right now for just $26.
Wondering what actual Amazon shoppers think? Check out the following reviews.
"These are the best shower steamers I've ever tried. Usually they aren't strong enough or they melt too quickly to even enjoy. They are also bigger than what you can buy at the store. I'd say they are about a hockey puck size. One lasted my entire shower and still smelled amazing even after I was done. These are the best shower steamers hands down. I would definitely buy these again."
"I recently moved into a new apartment that had no bathtub. Normally after work to unwind I use a bath bomb and take a hot bath, which now I cannot. I did some research and found these shower soothers.The smell is great, even better for unwinding than taking a bath! Will continue to use and buy them! The little box they come in is also adorable! I can't wait to come home from work and use them everyday. Love the lavender one!"
"I really like these. The scent is strong but not overwhelming. I'm sensitive to fake fragrances and these don't bother me at all. I enjoy these because I don't get to take baths."
"They smell so good and are not over powering. I like that they have a variety and each are labeled what the scents are. Not stuck with a box of all the same scents. I'm so happy with my choice of giving these a try. Thank you!"
"I am delighted that someone took the bath bombs concept and applied it to showers since I am a shower person. These bombs exceeded my expectations in that they lasted the length of my shower, made the air smell delightful, and a couple of days later my husband asked, ‘Why does the bathroom smell so good?' All the scents were lovely, natural smelling and not overwhelming. I have finished the box but it smells so good that I haven't thrown it out yet. I liked these so much that I bought a second box."
