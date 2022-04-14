Khloe Kardashian Reveals Exactly How She Reacted to Tristan Thompson's First Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian reminded Tristan Thompson that things could have been a lot worse after his first cheating scandal.
In the April 14 premiere episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the pair discussed their tumultuous past—and optimism about the future.
"It's always such a weird, gray area because we are such great friends," Khloe says. "I think that's so confusing to outside people because I know how to be a monster to you if I want to."
And though Tristan noted that Khloe never "burned my clothes or slashed my cars," Khloe reminded her ex that she did get some slight revenge.
"I have thrown water on all your clothes when I was nine months pregnant," she shared of her reaction to Tristan's betrayal in 2018. "If I wasn't pregnant, I would have f--ked you up. I just didn't want to break my nails before delivery."
It's hard to argue with that.
Tristan cheated on Khloe just days before the KUWTK alum gave birth to daughter True in 2018. The couple later reconciled, but Tristan cheated on Khloe again in 2019—with sister Kylie Jenner's friend Jordyn Woods—and the couple has been navigating the murky waters of co-parenting—and potential reconciliation—ever since.
"Every day he tries to show me and prove to me that he is a different person and that I should have faith and trust him," Khloe explained in the April 14 premiere. "But him and I have been through so much together that I have a lot of reservations. My guards are up."
Tristan, meanwhile, seemed determined to break down those guards.
"You know how I feel about you," he told Khloe. "I want to get us back together and build our family and hopefully be able to expand our family one day."
The pair were attending, what Khloe described as, "couples therapy" while filming The Kardashians.
Yet, a reconciliation seems unlikely, these days. At the show's premiere on April 7, Khloe shouted "liar!" at the screen when Tristan was shown talking about regaining Khloe's trust.
Not helping matters is the fact that Tristan is currently in the middle of a paternity battle. In January, Tristan announce he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while attempting to make things right with Khloe.
"Khloe, you don't deserve this," Tristan wrote in a January 3 Instagram Story. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."
Watch the Khloe and Tristan saga unfold when The Kardashians premieres April 14 on Hulu.