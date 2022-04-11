How Bachelorette Hannah Brown Really Feels About Her Brother's Engagement to Jed Wyatt's Ex

Watch : Hannah Brown Reflects on "Bachelorette" 1 Year Later

What does Hannah Brown really think of her brother Patrick Brown marrying Haley Stevens?

The Bachelorette alum shared her feelings during the April 5 episode of Us Weekly's Bachelor podcast, Here for the Right Reasons.

"I just want my brother to be happy," she said. "And yeah, they are getting married, and I will be there. And I just want to support my brother continuing to grow. And yeah, if they make each other happy, I'm happy for them."

Patrick proposed to Haley in his home state of Alabama on Dec. 18, writing on Instagram, "Went out and got me a fiancée for Christmas!" While it's unclear when exactly they started dating, the two appeared to make their romance Instagram official in February 2021.

Hannah first learned of Haley a few years before—and not in a good way. In 2019, Hannah starred on The Bachelorette, where she got engaged to Jed Wyatt. Just weeks after his proposal, Haley alleged in People that she had been dating Jed right before he went on the show.