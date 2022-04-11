Britney Spears Is Pregnant: Look Back at Her Road to Baby With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has been hit with baby news one more time.
The Princess of Pop announced her pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari on Instagram on April 11, writing alongside a photo of tea and flowers, "I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly !!!' So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."
Britney is also the mom to sons Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who she shares with ex Kevin Federline.
"it's hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression," Britney continued. "I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn't talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday."
Sam has been "her emotional support system" through it all, a source told E! News when Britney checked into a mental health facility in 2019. Sam wrote on his Instagram story at the time, "It isn't weakness. It's a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am."
Sam and Britney first met in 2016 on the set of her steamy "Slumber Party" music video but wouldn't connect until five months later when she finally took him up on his offer and gave him a call.
In January 2017, Britney shared on AMP 103.7 that the two initially bonded over sushi and Sam handed her his number. Five months after the shoot, she took the change to ring him up.
"I was like, 'He was really cure, this guy was really cute,'" she recalled in January 2017 to AMP 103.7. "So then I called him. He is just a really fun, funny person."
After nearly five years together, Sam proposed to Britney in September 2021.
"I can't f--king believe it," she wrote alongside a video of her and Sam showing off the 4-carat diamond ring on Instagram.
"Engagement has always been in the cards for Sam and Britney, without question," a source close to Sam told E! News at the time. "It's the direction their relationship has been heading for nearly two years now. It's always a discussion and it's not a question of if, it's when."
If you're thinking, "gimme, gimme more," keep reading to see Britney and Sam's journey to parenthood together.