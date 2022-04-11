RHOBH's Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais Trade Online Blows as Feud Wages On

Erika Jayne is trashing one of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates like never before.
The "Pretty Mess" singer literally trashed a copy of Garcelle Beauvais' new memoir, Love Me as I Am, and documented it in an Instagram Story on April 10. Captioned "@Garcelle, even though you unfollowed me I'm sure you'll see this," Erika's video showed the book in her garbage can, which she then put the lid on and walked away.
The not-so-subtle dig came after Garcelle threw some shade herself, posting a snippet from the RHOBH season 12 trailer. "Erika, I don't have to make you look bad," Garcelle says in the teaser clip, "you can do that on your own."
To tie in the book, Garcelle then wrote, "You know how else you can look bad all on your own? By not pre-ordering your copy of #LoveMeAsIAm before it comes out on Tuesday."
But the pair didn't stop there. A few hours after Erika Story, Garcelle shared on social media a video of herself winking. "Mood," the actress wrote alongside a couple of cheeky emojis. "have a blessed day guys."
It's not clear which RHOBH cast members are siding with who, but Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff did seem to find Garcelle's initial Instagram post quite amusing. Sutton commented that Garcelle had "serious" balls, while Crystal simply wrote, "I'm dead."
Kathy Hilton also "liked" Garcelle's post.
The drama comes months after Garcelle unfollowed Erika, which she addressed on The Real back in February. "All I can say is, she called me something that I did not like," Garcelle explained. "And so therefore, when somebody offends you in a way, I don't want to see her posts, I don't want to put a little 'like.' So, I thought, 'I'm going to unfollow her.'"
And she did—but not without Bravo fanatics noticing. "Did I know it was going to cause World War III?" Garcelle added. "Unfollowing someone is huge apparently because it was breaking news all over the place."
"I guess it's a new way of saying, 'I don't like you, but I don't want to tell you, so I'm just going to unfollow you,'" she said. "People were outraged! She was outraged too, I think. [Or maybe] she could care less."
At the time, Erika, for her part, wrote on a Bravo fan account, "Well [let] me unfollow her back."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 premieres Wednesday, May 11 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up with past seasons on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)