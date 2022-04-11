CMT Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The 2022 CMT Music Awards are finally here, and the red carpet did not disappoint! See some of the stars who showed off their best looks, including Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris and more.

One of country music's biggest nights has started off with a bang!
 
To celebrate the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 11, an unbelievable list of celebs, performers and nominees showed up and showed out for the ceremony held in Nashville, Tenn. Everything from gorgeous gowns to subtly sexy ensembles graced the red carpet—and we have the photos to prove it.
 
The red carpet may have been as spectacular as ever, but this year's telecast, hosted by Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie and country singer Kelsea Ballerini, will look just a little different this year. Hours before the ceremony, Kelsea announced she would be co-hosting from home after testing positive for COVID.
 
But not to worry, Anthony won't be alone on stage in person. In a statement, CMT confirmed that Kane Brown, who is up for four nominations and hosted the ceremony in both 2020 and 2021, "graciously stepped in" to assist.

And although Kane is leading the night with the most nominations; Kelsea, Mickey Guyton, BRELAND and Cody Johnson are right behind him, tying with three nominations each.

Before country music's only entirely fan-voted awards show officially begins, check out all the stars that stunned on the red carpet.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

Miranda Lambert

    

John Amis/AP/Shutterstock

Caroline Jones

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Walker Hayes

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Camille Parker

    

John Amis/AP/Shutterstock

Dustin Lynch

   

Ed Rode/ImageSPACE/Shutterstock

Lily Aldridge

In Khaite   

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Brittney Spencer

   

John Amis/AP/Shutterstock

Gabby Barrett

    

John Amis/AP/Shutterstock

Hannah Dasher

   

Jason Kempin / 2022 CMT Music Awards/Getty Images for CMT

Kelsea Ballerini

In Michael Kors     

Mike Coppola/Getty

Bobby Berk

   

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Taylor Lautner

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood

In Dolce & Gabbana

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

Kane Brown

   

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Monica

In Rick Owens

Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Wynonna & Ashley Judd

    

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

Tan France

In Germanier

Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Nelly

   

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Miko Marks

  

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

Antoni Porowski

In Valentino

Dillon Sherlock/CBS

Madeline Edwards

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Karamo

   

Dillon Sherlock/CBS

Jimmie Allen

   

Mike Coppola/Getty

Valerie Ponzio

   

Dillon Sherlock/CBS

Breland

   

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Carly Pearce

      

Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Mickey Guyton

       

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Maren Morris

In Rasario

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

LeAnn Rimes

     

Jason Davis/FilmMagic

Jessie James Decker

   

