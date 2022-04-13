Scott Disick Reveals His True Feelings About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship

Watch : Hulu's The Kardashians: EVERYTHING to Know About the New Show!

Scott Disick has to go think some things over.

During the April 14 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, the Talentless founder revealed how he really felt about ex Kourtney Kardashian moving on with longtime family friend Travis Barker—and his answer may surprise you. In a conversation with Khloe Kardashian, Scott shared that Kourtney's relationship has allowed him to "be able to move on."

"I always had her friends or our family in my ear kind of like, 'Don't worry, honey, eventually you guys will figure it out,'" he said. "And, 'You'll get back together one day.' So my foot was always halfway in the door."

In a confessional, Scott shared that he's lost Kourtney "as a best friend" now that she's with Travis. "Now we're really just more of co-parenters," he said. "I would say it's probably one of the more difficult things in my life."

Kourtney and Scott share three children together: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. Scott then admitted that he knows Kourtney is happy and "in a real thing."