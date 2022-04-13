Scott Disick Reveals His True Feelings About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship

ABCDEFG Scott Disick has to go think some things over.
During the April 14 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, the Talentless founder revealed how he really felt about ex Kourtney Kardashian moving on with longtime family friend Travis Barker—and his answer may surprise you. In a conversation with Khloe Kardashian, Scott shared that Kourtney's relationship has allowed him to "be able to move on."
"I always had her friends or our family in my ear kind of like, 'Don't worry, honey, eventually you guys will figure it out,'" he said. "And, 'You'll get back together one day.' So my foot was always halfway in the door."
In a confessional, Scott shared that he's lost Kourtney "as a best friend" now that she's with Travis. "Now we're really just more of co-parenters," he said. "I would say it's probably one of the more difficult things in my life."
Kourtney and Scott share three children together: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. Scott then admitted that he knows Kourtney is happy and "in a real thing."
That being said, he's still worried about being forgotten by the family. "Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful," Scott said regarding a family barbecue he wasn't invited to, "especially when I don't have another family to go to." Scott's mother Bonnie died in October 2013, and his father Jeffrey died a few months later in January 2014. He's an only child.
When Khloe asked whether Scott could handle Kourtney and Travis' PDA, he replied, "I'd rather be around them and be around my family than not at all."
However, when Khloe brought up this conversation with Kourtney, the Poosh founder said Scott's words didn't necessarily reflect his actions. Specifically, Kourtney was frustrated with Scott for direct messaging her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima about her new relationship.
"When I was in Italy with Travis on our summer vacation, I woke up to a text from Scott," Kourtney said in a confessional, "saying, 'I'm so sorry. I DM'd your ex-boyfriend, who I can't stand.' And he sent me a screenshot of it and said [Younes] posted it on his story."
And though Kourtney said Scott had asked to apologize to Travis, she was still upset with him, telling Khloe and Kim Kardashian, "I wrote him, 'This is despicable.'"
From Kourtney's perspective, Scott has gotten away with "bad behavior" and still been included in the family. She then told the Kardashians camera, "I don't think that's going to continue."
Though Kourtney may've created new boundaries with her ex, Scott is still close with the Kardashian-Jenners. On April 7, the Flip It Like Disick star attended the red-carpet premiere of the new show alongside Kris Jenner, Kourtney, Khloe, Kim and Kylie Jenner. Inside the event, an eyewitness told E! News that Kim greeted Scott with a big hug.
New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.