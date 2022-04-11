How Kelsea Ballerini Plans to Still Host the CMT Music Awards After Testing Positive for COVID

Kelsea Ballerini won't be attending the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium—but she'll still be hosting!
Just hours before the big event, the singer announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days prior and wouldn't be able to attend the event.
"I'm devastated," Ballerini told her 2.7 million followers in a video posted to Instagram on April 11. "I'm gutted."
Still, the show must go on, and the "Peter Pan" artist informed her fans that she'll now be hosting the CMT Music Awards remotely from her home.
"The good news is that I'm feeling a lot better and the incredible CMT family and my team have brought part of the CMT set to my house, to my little bubble, and set it up to where I can still host and perform," she continued. "It is certainly not what we had expected or planned for, but we are doing our damn best."
Ballerini also confirmed that her husband Morgan Evans is OK and quarantined.
Despite the turn of events, Ballerini tried to remain upbeat. "I will still see you tonight on the awards," she said. "And let's make some lemonade together out of these very bitter lemons."
After reading Ballerini's message, several artists sent along well-wishes. "Feel better," Maren Morris wrote in the comments section, "and slay safely tonight." Added Carly Pearce, "Still gonna kill it!!!"
A CMT spokesperson told E! News Ballerini is asymptomatic and "remains excited" to co-host the awards show remotely. Anthony Mackie will carry on co-hosting in person from the show's venue, and the CMT spokesperson announced that Kane Brown, who hosted the event last year with Ballerini and leads this year's nominees with four nods, "has graciously agreed to step in" alongside Mackie.
"The three of them have lots of surprises up their sleeves," the spokesperson said, "and fans can look forward to an epic show!"
The CMT Awards will be broadcast live on CBS starting at 8:00 p.m. EST on April 11. And while fans won't be seeing Ballerini on the red carpet, that doesn't mean she's missing out on the fashion fun.
As she wrote in the comments section, "IF YOU THINK IM NOT USING MY DRIVEWAY AS A RUNWAY FOR ALL MY LEWKS YOUD BE WRONG THOUGH."