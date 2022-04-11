These 16 Wardrobe Staples Will Take You From the Office to Gym in No Time

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're trying to form a consistent workout routine to get summer-ready, but you work a nine to five, it can be even harder to stay committed to your fitness goals. However, if you're already dressed to pump some iron or get into a yoga flow by the time your last email is sent, you'll be more inclined to follow through with your workout plans.

From sleek joggers and stretchy blazers to tanks and leggings that are equal parts functional and professional, it's easier than you think to rock activewear at the office while still looking polished. Need proof? We found 16 wardrobe staples that will help you stay comfortable and on-trend during meetings and fitness classes. Plus, you won't have to lug a big gym bag to and from the office.

Scroll below to check out our favorite activewear styles that double as workwear!